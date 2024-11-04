 Filmy Escape! Shackled Drug Smuggler Flees While Cops Freshen Up Inside Hotel Room In Odisha's Gajapati (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFilmy Escape! Shackled Drug Smuggler Flees While Cops Freshen Up Inside Hotel Room In Odisha's Gajapati (Video)

Filmy Escape! Shackled Drug Smuggler Flees While Cops Freshen Up Inside Hotel Room In Odisha's Gajapati (Video)

Reports suggest Sabar escaped when the officers, who were stationed in an adjoining room, were freshening up. Around 8 am, Sabar managed to open the door, and fled, still wearing shackles on his feet. By the time the Akola Police noticed, Sabar had already made his escape.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
@sanjayjourno

A drug smuggler escaped police custody even with shackles tied to his feet in Odisha’s Gajapati. The accused, identified as Jual Sabar, allegedly fled while cops were freshening up in a hotel room early in the morning on November 3. 

In the video of the incident, the arrested accused can be seen emerging from inside a room with shackles tied to his feet. After closing the door he started walking towards the staircase, taking small steps. The second CCTV footage from outside the hotel showed Sabar escaping the building.

Watch the video here: 

As per reports, Sabar, a resident of Gajapati, was initially arrested by Maharashtra’s Akola Police on October 27 on charges of smuggling cannabis. After his arrest and appearance before a magistrate, Akola Police obtained a remand to further investigate the case, which brought them to Mohana. 

FPJ Shorts
Using Self-Grown Pumpkin, 46-Year-Old Man Sails More Than 73 Km On Washington's Columbia River
Using Self-Grown Pumpkin, 46-Year-Old Man Sails More Than 73 Km On Washington's Columbia River
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'We Will Decide Who Will Rule The State Next,' Says Parivartan Mahashakti As It Decides To Contest From 121 Constituencies
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'We Will Decide Who Will Rule The State Next,' Says Parivartan Mahashakti As It Decides To Contest From 121 Constituencies
IBPS RRB PO Mains Result Out At ibps.in; Direct Link Here
IBPS RRB PO Mains Result Out At ibps.in; Direct Link Here
Shah Rukh Khan Meets Fan From Jharkhand Who Waited Outside Mannat For 95 Days, Wins Hearts (PHOTO)
Shah Rukh Khan Meets Fan From Jharkhand Who Waited Outside Mannat For 95 Days, Wins Hearts (PHOTO)

However, local authorities were not informed of their arrival. The team reportedly arrived at a hotel in Mohana around 2 am on November 3 and chose to rest until morning.

Reports suggest Sabar escaped when the officers, who were stationed in an adjoining room, were freshening up. Around 8 am, Sabar managed to open the door, and fled, still wearing shackles on his feet. By the time the Akola Police noticed, Sabar had already made his escape.

Read Also
Viral Video: Odisha Girl Locks Boyfriend Inside Iron Suitcase, Gets Caught Red-Handed By Family...
article-image

After learning of the escape, Mohana Police quickly responded, coordinating with Akola Police to initiate a search operation across the district. 

Police teams are now combing the area in a joint effort to recapture the fugitive.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Filmy Escape! Shackled Drug Smuggler Flees While Cops Freshen Up Inside Hotel Room In Odisha's...

Filmy Escape! Shackled Drug Smuggler Flees While Cops Freshen Up Inside Hotel Room In Odisha's...

India Re-Elected President Of International Solar Alliance; France Named Co-President

India Re-Elected President Of International Solar Alliance; France Named Co-President

SC Relaxes Bail Condition Of Siddique Kappan In Hathras Rape Case

SC Relaxes Bail Condition Of Siddique Kappan In Hathras Rape Case

EC Reschedules By-Polls In Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Punjab

EC Reschedules By-Polls In Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Punjab

Video: Devotees At Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple Confuse Water Dripping Off AC Outlet With 'Charan...

Video: Devotees At Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple Confuse Water Dripping Off AC Outlet With 'Charan...