Filmy Escape! Shackled Drug Smuggler Flees While Cops Freshen Up Inside Hotel Room In Odisha's Gajapati (Video)

@sanjayjourno

A drug smuggler escaped police custody even with shackles tied to his feet in Odisha’s Gajapati. The accused, identified as Jual Sabar, allegedly fled while cops were freshening up in a hotel room early in the morning on November 3.

In the video of the incident, the arrested accused can be seen emerging from inside a room with shackles tied to his feet. After closing the door he started walking towards the staircase, taking small steps. The second CCTV footage from outside the hotel showed Sabar escaping the building.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, Sabar, a resident of Gajapati, was initially arrested by Maharashtra’s Akola Police on October 27 on charges of smuggling cannabis. After his arrest and appearance before a magistrate, Akola Police obtained a remand to further investigate the case, which brought them to Mohana.

However, local authorities were not informed of their arrival. The team reportedly arrived at a hotel in Mohana around 2 am on November 3 and chose to rest until morning.

Reports suggest Sabar escaped when the officers, who were stationed in an adjoining room, were freshening up. Around 8 am, Sabar managed to open the door, and fled, still wearing shackles on his feet. By the time the Akola Police noticed, Sabar had already made his escape.

After learning of the escape, Mohana Police quickly responded, coordinating with Akola Police to initiate a search operation across the district.

Police teams are now combing the area in a joint effort to recapture the fugitive.