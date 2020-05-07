FICCI lauds Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt for Madhya Pradesh's newly announced labour reforms

On Thursday, Chief Minister Chouhan announced that the state would now accelerate the process of registration of new businesses. The process of registering or giving license to new companies, shops and contractors which earlier used to take 30 days, will not be completed in a single day. Additionally, reports suggest that if it is not granted in one day, fines would be levied and then given to the trader.

As the state attempts to boost job opportunities, two new schemes have also been started in Madhya Pradesh.

"We have initiated two schemes to provide employment. One is a startup scheme, under which 13 lakh labourers have got the work. We have also given permission for commencing the construction activities to create jobs," Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.