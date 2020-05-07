FICCI lauds Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt for Madhya Pradesh's newly announced labour reforms

On Thursday, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry or FICCI, lauded Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his labour reforms.
"This'll boost economic activities & attract investments. It'll lead to holistic industrial growth supporting workforce & creating job opportunities," FICCI Madhya Pradesh Chair Dinesh Patidar was quoted as saying in the post.
On Thursday, Chief Minister Chouhan announced that the state would now accelerate the process of registration of new businesses. The process of registering or giving license to new companies, shops and contractors which earlier used to take 30 days, will not be completed in a single day. Additionally, reports suggest that if it is not granted in one day, fines would be levied and then given to the trader.
As the state attempts to boost job opportunities, two new schemes have also been started in Madhya Pradesh.
"We have initiated two schemes to provide employment. One is a startup scheme, under which 13 lakh labourers have got the work. We have also given permission for commencing the construction activities to create jobs," Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Another recent initiative taken by the relatively new Madhya Pradesh government is the ammendment of the Mandi Act to allow farmers to sell their produce from their homes. It also allows for the establishment of private mandis across the state.
The move has been praised by people across the spectrum, and had even earned a 'thumbs up" from Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)