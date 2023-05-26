 Female student records Purvanchal University teacher asking for sexual favours; Gorakhpur police orders probe after video goes viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFemale student records Purvanchal University teacher asking for sexual favours; Gorakhpur police orders probe after video goes viral

Female student records Purvanchal University teacher asking for sexual favours; Gorakhpur police orders probe after video goes viral

According to reports, the girl herself recorded the conversation and uploaded it on social media to expose the teacher.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
article-image

A shocking video of a teacher from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur has surfaced on the internet. In the viral video, the teacher can be seen shamelessly asking for sexual favours from his student. According to a report in IANS, the girl herself recorded the conversation and uploaded it on social media to expose the teacher.

Gorakhpur Police orders enquiry

The Gorakhpur Police have ordered an inquiry into a viral video in which a faculty member of the Purvanchal University is seen and heard asking a girl student for sex.

Police probe underway

Though the girl in question has not lodged any complaint, a suo motu cognizance of the video has been taken and a probe was initiated against the shameless act, police said in a tweet.

The video that went viral on Friday shows the faculty member repeatedly asking the girl for favours and she politely says "abhi nahin" (not now).

No reaction from the university officials

There has been no reaction from the university authorities yet.

(with inputs from IANS)

Read Also
Watch: Men brandish guns at each other in filmy style in UP’s Shahjahanpur but no shots fired;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Politics: Former Minister CN Ashwath Narayan booked for ‘Tipu Siddaramaiah’ remark

Karnataka Politics: Former Minister CN Ashwath Narayan booked for ‘Tipu Siddaramaiah’ remark

Female student records Purvanchal University teacher asking for sexual favours; Gorakhpur police...

Female student records Purvanchal University teacher asking for sexual favours; Gorakhpur police...

PM Modi will win in 2024 with over 300 seats, says Home Minister Amit Shah

PM Modi will win in 2024 with over 300 seats, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Delhi to get relief from heatwave for next 5 days; IMD predicts thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh &...

Delhi to get relief from heatwave for next 5 days; IMD predicts thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh &...

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building in presence of 25 parties on May 28

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building in presence of 25 parties on May 28