Female student records Purvanchal University teacher asking for sexual favours; Gorakhpur police orders probe after video goes viral

A shocking video of a teacher from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur has surfaced on the internet. In the viral video, the teacher can be seen shamelessly asking for sexual favours from his student. According to a report in IANS, the girl herself recorded the conversation and uploaded it on social media to expose the teacher.

Gorakhpur Police orders enquiry

The Gorakhpur Police have ordered an inquiry into a viral video in which a faculty member of the Purvanchal University is seen and heard asking a girl student for sex.

Police probe underway

Though the girl in question has not lodged any complaint, a suo motu cognizance of the video has been taken and a probe was initiated against the shameless act, police said in a tweet.

The video that went viral on Friday shows the faculty member repeatedly asking the girl for favours and she politely says "abhi nahin" (not now).

No reaction from the university officials

There has been no reaction from the university authorities yet.

(with inputs from IANS)