Father's Day 2020: Google lets you make doodle e-cards for sending wishes to your dad

Google is celebrating Father's Day with a doodle that lets users make a digital card for their dads.
The doodle represents crafts having pencils, paper cut-outs, flowers as well as cards and envelopes. "Whether they're near or far, make Dad a little piece of art from your heart in today’s interactive, digital card-maker Doodle. Happy Father’s Day!", Google said.
The Google Doodle opens up with a blank plate with options to fill in with your choice of things. It lets you do card making for your father, with different items. From dragging and putting food items, to flowers to little dinosaurs.
This Father's Day, Google has given beautiful options to fill in the card with all your love and sent it to your father. Once you finish card making and press send button, your card will be displayed with a google link that you can push forwards on different platforms.
Our fathers make great sacrifices for us but are rarely in the spotlight for all that they do. This Father's Day, make your dad feel special by making him a digital card filled with emotions.
