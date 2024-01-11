Fate Of 141 MBBS Students Remains Uncertain As NMC Issues Warning On Admissions | Representational Image

The fate of 141 MBBS students whose admissions were declared invalid by the National Medical Commission (NMC) continues to hang in balance.

NMC's public notice

NMC, the apex medical education regulator, issued a public notice, clarifying that even though the names of these students were included in the list of enrolled candidates, they could still be ousted following a verification process. These students were admitted through an institute-level counselling, which NMC believes is a violation of its directive to carry out the entire admission process in a centralized manner.

In October last year, the commission had asked the state and 16 private medical colleges to cancel the admission of 141 candidates who were admitted to the final round of admission. The unprecedented move was prompted by the state's decision to let handover the counselling for the final round of MBBS admissions to the institutes.

State is yet to cancel the admissions

The state, however, is yet to cancel the admissions and has submitted a letter to NMC asserting that there has been no violation of admission norms. Later in November, the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court (HC) rejected a plea by two of the enrolled candidates against NMC invalidating their admissions.

However, the students found some respite last month when the NMC issued a list of 1,04,891 students admitted in the academic year 2023-24 across the country, as the list included the names of 141 students admitted at institute level. The relief was short lived though, as the apex body issued the public notice earlier this week maintaining that the colleges can't admit students at their level.