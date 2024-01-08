 NEET PG 2024: NMC Mandates Online Counseling for Post Graduate Medical Courses
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET PG 2024: NMC Mandates Online Counseling for Post Graduate Medical Courses

NEET PG 2024: NMC Mandates Online Counseling for Post Graduate Medical Courses

The notification emphasized that no medical college or institution is permitted to admit any candidate independently.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
NMC Mandates Online Counseling for Post-Graduate Medical Colleges | Representative Photo

In a recent announcement, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023. These regulations require that all counseling rounds for every seat must be carried out online by state or central counseling authorities.

The official statement released on December 29, 2023, explicitly stated, “All rounds of counselling for all seats will be held on the online mode by state or central counselling authority.” The notification emphasized that no medical college or institution is permitted to admit any candidate on their own.

Regulations outline provision for common counselling

It further reiterated this point by stating, “No medical college/institution will admit any candidate.” The regulations also outline the provision for common counselling for admission to post-graduate courses in medicine across all medical institutions in India.

Read Also
NMC Grants Three-Day Grace Period For MBBS Students To Fix Overseas Application Shortcomings
article-image

Medical colleges to mention amount of fees

“Without prejudice to anything stated in the present Regulations or other NMC Regulations, there shall be common counselling for admission to post-graduate courses in medicine for all medical institutions in India solely based on the merit list of respective exams,” it said.

“Provided the common counselling may have multiple rounds as may be necessary,” the notification added.

Highlighting the importance of transparency in fee details, the notification mentions, “While entering details in the seat matrix, medical colleges shall mention the amount of fees for each course, failing which the seat will not be counted.”

(with PTI inputs)

Read Also
NMC Grants Three-Day Grace Period For MBBS Students To Fix Overseas Application Shortcomings
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NIFT Entrance Exam 2024: Registration Deadline & Late Fee Details

NIFT Entrance Exam 2024: Registration Deadline & Late Fee Details

NERIST NEE 2024 Application Process Commences: Apply Now!

NERIST NEE 2024 Application Process Commences: Apply Now!

DSSSB Exam Schedule 2024: February Exam Dates And Admit Card Details

DSSSB Exam Schedule 2024: February Exam Dates And Admit Card Details

TANCET 2024 Exam Schedule Released: MBA And MCA Exam Dates And Registration Details

TANCET 2024 Exam Schedule Released: MBA And MCA Exam Dates And Registration Details

JEE Main 2024: NTA To Soon Release Admit Cards For January Session

JEE Main 2024: NTA To Soon Release Admit Cards For January Session