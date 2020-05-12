SC to take up petition on stranded labourers today

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a petition seeking instruction to the central government to identify and transport each stranded labourers to their homes in a dignified manner.

Labour can’t be subjected to exploitation: Rahul

After many states amended labour laws to restart economic activity, the Congress lashed out at the state govts and said labourers could not be subjected to exploitation. Cong­ress former President Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Monday, “Many states are amending their labour laws to help businesses restart. While we are all working together to battle the virus, this battle can’t be an excuse to trample on human rights, allow unsafe work spaces, exploit workers & silence their voice. There can be no compromise on these fundamental principles.”

Nirav’s 5-day extradition trial begins in UK

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly $2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case, appeared via videolink before a UK court on the first day of his five-day extradition trial on Monday, taking place in a part-remote setting.

TN girl, set ablaze by 2 over family feud, dies

A 15-year old girl died on Monday after being set ablaze near Villupuram (TN) allegedly by two men over long-standing enmity with her family and the duo arrested as the ghastly incident triggered an ourtage. As the girl succumbed a day after the incident and the duo, her relatives, were identified as members of ruling AIADMK, opposition parties, led by DMK, sought strong police action.

MP’s Malwa is

worst-hit region

MP’s Malwa region is worst affected with Covid as its districts — Indore, Dhar, Neemuch, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Ratlam show high rate of infection. 41 of the 52 districts are infected with virus in the state.