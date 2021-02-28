Farooq Abdullah urges Congress to unite, wants it to fight 'divisive forces' of the country

As India's one of the oldest parties Congress sees a downfall in many of the states, Puducherry being the latest, national conference leader and Jammu Kashmir CM Farooq Abdulla wishes the party to be strong and wants it to unite to fight against the divisive forces of the country. He said, Congress must set their house right.

"It is a problem in their house and they must set it right," said CM to the reporters. He also said that the people of India are looking at the party to sort out things happening in the country. "It has been a party for more then 150 years," he added.

On the death of Krishna Dhaba owner's son, the leader said, "It's unfortunate those who shout from the top of the mountain that everything is well. They should say: Lt Governor and the DGP should answer who say everything is well."