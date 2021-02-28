Farooq Abdullah urges Congress to unite, wants it to fight 'divisive forces' of the country

As India's one of the oldest parties Congress sees a downfall in many of the states, Puducherry being the latest, national conference leader and Jammu Kashmir CM Farooq Abdulla wishes the party to be strong and wants it to unite to fight against the divisive forces of the country. He said, Congress must set their house right.
"It is a problem in their house and they must set it right," said CM to the reporters. He also said that the people of India are looking at the party to sort out things happening in the country. "It has been a party for more then 150 years," he added.
On the death of Krishna Dhaba owner's son, the leader said, "It's unfortunate those who shout from the top of the mountain that everything is well. They should say: Lt Governor and the DGP should answer who say everything is well."
Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma on Saturday stated that the G-23 or the group of 23 dissenting leaders are seeing the Congress party "getting weaker" and are raising their voice for the betterment of the party. "The truth is that we see Congress party getting weak. That is why we have gathered here. We had gathered together earlier too and we have to strengthen the party together," Sibal had said at the 'Shanti Sammelan' event here.
The 'Shanti Sammelan' event has been organised days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "North-South" remark, which has led to a controversy over the past few days. The event is being held at a time when Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in Tamil Nadu.
(With agency inputs)