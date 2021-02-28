'Grounded person': Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praises PM Modi, says 'he proudly calls himself chaiwala'

Senior Congress leader and former leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday praised PM Narendra Modi for sticking to his roots despite becoming the Prime Minister of India, reported India Today.

Azad was addressing members of the Gujjar community at an event in Jammu. He said that people should learn from Narendra Modi. He added that "Despite becoming the Prime Minister, he hasn't forgotten his roots and proudly calls himself a chaiwala. "Though I have political differences with him, PM Modi is a very grounded person," Azad said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier, got emotional as he reminisced an incident involving Azad whose term in Rajya Sabha is ends this month.

The Prime Minister heaped praise on the veteran Congress leader and said that he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House.

"The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House," Modi said during the farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha.