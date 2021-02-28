'Grounded person': Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praises PM Modi, says 'he proudly calls himself chaiwala'

Senior Congress leader and former leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday praised PM Narendra Modi for sticking to his roots despite becoming the Prime Minister of India, reported India Today.
Azad was addressing members of the Gujjar community at an event in Jammu. He said that people should learn from Narendra Modi. He added that "Despite becoming the Prime Minister, he hasn't forgotten his roots and proudly calls himself a chaiwala. "Though I have political differences with him, PM Modi is a very grounded person," Azad said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier, got emotional as he reminisced an incident involving Azad whose term in Rajya Sabha is ends this month.
The Prime Minister heaped praise on the veteran Congress leader and said that he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House.
"The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House," Modi said during the farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha.
The prime minister was participating in the farewell speech for Leader of Opposition Azad and three other members from Jammu and Kashmir -- Nazir Ahmad Laway, Shamsher Singh Manhas, Mir Mohammad Fayaz-- whose terms in the Upper House are coming to an end.
Modi broke down several times as he reminisced about his close association with Azad whose term is coming to an end on February 15.
He noted that Azad had called him to ask for an all party meeting during COVID-19 period.
"I liked that and also did it. This kind of connection is there because he has the experience of both being in power and in opposition. Twenty-eight years experience in all, it is a big thing," the prime minister said.
Reminiscing about their long association, Modi said that as chief ministers of Jammu ad Kashmir and Gujarat, both of them kept in touch with each other.
Sharing details of their communication during a terrorist attack on some Gujarati pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said Azad was the first one to call him about the incident.
With tears rolling down his cheeks, Modi said that Azad cried on the call while informing him about the horrific attack.
"Azad was the first person to call me. During that call he could not stop crying," Modi said with a choked voice as tears rolled down from his eyes.
Azad later went to the airport when the bodies were sent back and kept in touch till the plane landed in Gujarat, Modi said.
"Power comes and goes but (only a few know) how to digest it...therefore like a friend, I respect him on the basis of the things he has done over these years," Modi said while wiping his tears and saluting Azad.
Modi said he believes that Azad's concern for his country won't let him sit and whatever responsibilities he takes in the future would be beneficial for the nation.
"At a personal level, I would request him to not believe that he is not in the House. My door is always open for all of you. I will always expect and value your inputs," he said.
"I will not let you become weak," the prime minister told Azad as he closed his comments.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)