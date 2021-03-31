Farmers protesting against 3 farm laws to march to Parliament on foot in May: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Samyukta Kisan Morcha - an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions that has been leading the agitation of thousands of farmers since Novermber 2020 against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre will march to parliament in the first half of May.

"SKM has announced a parliament march in the first fortnight of May. Other than farmers and labourers, women, Dalit-Adivasi-Bahujans, unemployed youth and every section of the society will be part of this march. This program will be completely peaceful," it said in a statement.

Further it said that, the SKM will come to the three main protests sites - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur - in their vehicles to participate in the "paidal" (on foot) march to parliament. The date for the march is yet to be announced. The farmers' unions will intensify their agitation against the laws from April 1. They said they will block the KMP expressway for 24 hours on April 10.

