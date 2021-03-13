Farmers' protest: Strong dwellings built near Delhi border to take on summer

New Delhi: The farmers protesting against the Centre’s controversial farm laws on the Delhi border have now started construction of strong and permanent houses ahead of the summer season.

According to news reports, the farmers are planning for a long agitation programme and are expected to construct about 2,000 proper houses for them there as the national capital is bracing for summer. Reports say that they have installed air coolers in the houses to beat the heat during the harsh summer.

As part of it, the Kisan Social Army has constructed a few permanent shelters near Delhi's Tikri border for the farmers.

Kisan Social Army leader, Anil Malik said: "These houses are strong, permanent just like the will of the farmers. 25 houses have been built by us so far. We plan to build 1000-2000 similar houses in the coming days." "If the temperatures increase, we will place coolers in the vicinity for comfort. We hope that the Centre withdraws these farm laws," he said.