Farmers' protest: Strong dwellings built near Delhi border to take on summer

New Delhi: The farmers protesting against the Centre’s controversial farm laws on the Delhi border have now started construction of strong and permanent houses ahead of the summer season.
According to news reports, the farmers are planning for a long agitation programme and are expected to construct about 2,000 proper houses for them there as the national capital is bracing for summer. Reports say that they have installed air coolers in the houses to beat the heat during the harsh summer.
As part of it, the Kisan Social Army has constructed a few permanent shelters near Delhi's Tikri border for the farmers.
Kisan Social Army leader, Anil Malik said: "These houses are strong, permanent just like the will of the farmers. 25 houses have been built by us so far. We plan to build 1000-2000 similar houses in the coming days." "If the temperatures increase, we will place coolers in the vicinity for comfort. We hope that the Centre withdraws these farm laws," he said.
To bring down the cost, the farmers are spending on the construction material and thus saving on the labour expenses. Each house is estimated to cost around Rs 20,000-25,000, reported NDTV.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
The government and farmers are not yet to reach at an amicable settlement on three farm laws even after more than 10 rounds of talks .
On March 26, an all-India strike or Bharat Bandh has been called by protesters' bodies as they complete four months of agitation.
