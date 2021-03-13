Farmers' protest: Agitation on, small structures built to beat the heat at Singhu border

As the agitation of farmers is getting agressive day by day, their struggle also seems to get tough with the changing conditions in the weather. The farmers have been protesting since November 2020 against the farm laws in different parts of country. One of the major sites of protests, Singhu at Delhi-Haryana border, the farmers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) of Daoba have decided to build houses at the protest site to survive the scorching heat.

BKU Daoba president, Manjit Singh Rai said that for elderly women and senior citizens air-conditioners will be installed in the houses. "Local SHO tried to stop the construction in Kundli, yesterday, stating pressure from the higher authorities as the reason," added Manjit.

Permanent small structures are being constructed at the border so that the farmers can reside inside the houses and continue their protests. Since 108 days the farmers have been protesting against the farm laws.