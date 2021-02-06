Farmers protest: Rakesh Tikait gives govt time till Oct 2 to repeal farm laws, says no discussion under pressure

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday gave the government time till October 2 to repeal the farm laws as he refused to hold discussions under pressure.

His ultimatum came as farmer unions across the country held a 3-hour 'chakka jam' to protest against the farm laws.

"We have given time to the government till 2nd October to repeal the laws. After this, we will do further planning. We won't hold discussions with the government under pressure," Tikait, a leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said.