Farmers protest: Rakesh Tikait gives govt time till Oct 2 to repeal farm laws, says no discussion under pressure

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday gave the government time till October 2 to repeal the farm laws as he refused to hold discussions under pressure.
His ultimatum came as farmer unions across the country held a 3-hour 'chakka jam' to protest against the farm laws.
"We have given time to the government till 2nd October to repeal the laws. After this, we will do further planning. We won't hold discussions with the government under pressure," Tikait, a leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said.
Earlier, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting the three farm laws, had given a 'chakka jam' call to be held between 12 pm and 3 pm. The farmers' body said emergency and essential services such as ambulance and school bus will not be stopped.
Farmers across states, including in Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir blocked roads and held protest against the farm laws during the 'chakka jam'.
The farmers' body had said that there will no road blockade in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday. This was decided fearing that some miscreants may create nuisance under the garb of farmers' protest, Tikait said.
"There will be no chakka jam programme inside Delhi since all the protest sites are already in a chakka jam mode. All roads for entering into Delhi will remain open except where farmers' protest sites are already located," the SKM said in a statement.
(With PTI inputs)