'Chakka jam': Farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, Karnataka block roads

Farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws and other issues blocked roads at several places in various states on Saturday on the call given by the farmers' unions for a nationwide 'chakka jam'.

Farmer unions had on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' from 12 noon to 3 pm on February 6 when they would block national and state highways in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

The police have stepped up security and made all arrangements for traffic diversion, said officials, adding adequate police personnel were deployed in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Security was stepped up in other states as well.

Protesting farmers owing allegiance to different farmers' bodies blocked state and national highways at several places in Punjab and Haryana, causing inconvenience to commuters.