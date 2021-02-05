Farmers' Protest: Bharatiya Kisan Union keeps Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand out of tomorrow's 'Chakka Jam'

Lucknow: In a surprise move, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who is holding a dharna at Ghazipur border along with his supporters, announced to keep BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand out of proposed nationwide ‘Chakka Jam’ on Saturday.

A decision to this effect was taken after he held a meeting with Balbir Singh Rajewal, Chief of BKU (Rajewal) and his supporters at Ghazipur border where he is staging a dharna.

“We have decided that there will be no road blockade in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarkhand during Chakka Jam tomorrow (Saturday). Farmers will, however, bloc national and state highways in rest of the country excluding Delhi to intensify their agitation in support of their demand to repeal the three farm laws.

Tikait clarified that “it was being done to keep farmers of UP and Uttarakhand in standby so that they are called to Delhi immediately in case of government crackdown, mass arrest of farmers or any other emergency situation."

After violence on the Republic Day during the tractor rally, agitating farmers are treading cautiously. Tikait has appealed to farmers not to take law and order into their hands during Chakka Jam and be aware of rowdy elements who might try to create trouble to defame farmers’ peaceful agitation.

Insiders, however, claim that after his emotional outburst getting countrywide huge response and support, Tikait has been advised to maintain a distance from farmer leadership of Punjab, where issues and ground realties differ from that of UP. The BKU is open to resolve the issue through talks while others are playing into Opposition hand and hell bent in dragging the agitation.

Not going by BKU leader’s words, the Yogi Adityanath government has stepped up security arrangements on all national and state highways. Drones will be pressed to keep a watch on the movements of agitating farmers. “We will not allow rowdyism and destruction of public property,” said Prashant Kumar ADG (Law and Order).