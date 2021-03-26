Farmers block highways, roads in Punjab, Haryana

New Delhi/Chandigarh

Road and rail traffic was disrupted in Punjab and Haryana during the Bharat bandh called by farmers on Friday as their nationwide protest against the 3 agri laws though there was partial response to it in other parts of the country.

Farmers blocked national highways and other key roads at places in Punjab and Haryana, and squatted on railway tracks at several locations.

The Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) called for the bandh from 6am to 6pm to mark 4 months of the agitation at Delhi’s three borders — Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri. A railway spokesperson said 4 Shatabdi trains were cancelled, 35 other passenger trains were detained and the movement of 40 goods trains was affected by the protests.

“Barring limited number of trains in Punjab and Haryana, the bandh has had almost zero impact across the nation. Other than in the two states, 5-6 trains were delayed for some time. Less than 0.5% of trains impacted nationally. Trains are running smoothly,” said Railway spokesperson D J Narain.

Train movement was disrupted at 44 locations that fall under the Delhi, Ambala and Ferozepur divisions.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, as many as 20 activists of CPI (M-L), protesting in Sikandarpur township of the district, were taken into custody.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had to briefly close the entry and exit gates of the Tikri Border, Bahadurgarh City and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh stations, but after a few minutes, the stations were opened for passengers.

A farm leader claimed there were protests in Mayapuri and other areas where people peacefully staged demonstrations.

The SKM claimed various farm organisations, trade unions, student bodies, bar associations, political parties and representatives of state governments supported the bandh. In a statement, the SKM said farmers at the protest sites around Delhi blocked roads and railway tracks.

Shops remained closed at places in Punjab. At a few places in Haryana too, shutters were down.

"India’s history shows ‘satyagraha’ ends atrocities, injustice and arrogance. The movement should be in national interest and peaceful," said Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile...

-- Bharat bandh a big success, claims Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)

-- Gujarat: 8 farm group leaders arrested for violations of Covid-19 guidelines