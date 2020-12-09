Farmer unions receive Centre's draft proposal, to discuss further course of action today

Farmer unions on Wednesday received a draft proposal from the Centre on the new farm bills and will hold discussions on the same today.

Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), said that unions will hold a meeting and hoping to ease the ongoing stalemate by providing some clarity on the issues by today evening.

"We'll hold a meeting over the draft that will be sent by the Centre. That sixth round with the government which was scheduled for today remains cancelled. The Union government wants to send us a draft of the proposal and wants us to look at it. We will decide our further course of action after looking at the draft and discussing it among ourselves. We hope things will be clear by 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm today," said Tikait while talking to media at Gazipur border today.