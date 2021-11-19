Farm laws repeal: Congress to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' tomorrow 'in recognition of consistent & spirited fight of farmers'

The Congress party on Friday said it will to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' across the country tomorrow "in recognition of consistent and spirited fight of the farmers". The party also asked its state units to organise 'Kisan Vijay Rallies' and 'Kisan Vijay Sabhas'.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi insisted that the laws were in the benefit of farmers and then apologised to people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience.

"There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers," he said.

Noting that it is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, he said it was no occasion to blame anyone.

"I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," Modi said.

"I would request all my protesting farmer friends, today is the auspicious day of Guru Purab, return home, to your fields and family and make a new beginning, let us move forward afresh," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the country's 'annadatas' have made "arrogance bow its head" through 'satyagraha'.

"Country's 'annadatas' (food providers) have made arrogance bow its head through satyagraha," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Congratulations on this victory against injustice!" the former Congress chief said. "'Jai Hind, Jai Hind ka Kisan'," he added.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 05:35 PM IST