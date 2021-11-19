'Jhukati hai duniya, jhukane wala chahiye...': Who said what after PM Modi announced repeal of three farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi insisted that the laws were in the benefit of farmers and then apologised to people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience.

"There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers," he said.

Noting that it is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, he said it was no occasion to blame anyone.

"I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," Modi said.

"I would request all my protesting farmer friends, today is the auspicious day of Guru Purab, return home, to your fields and family and make a new beginning, let us move forward afresh," he said.

Here's who said what on PM Modi's announcement:

1. Captain Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh thanked PM Modi for his announcement that the government has decided to repeal the Centre's three farm laws. "Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah," Singh said in a tweet.

2. Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu dubbed PM Modi's announcement of repealing the three farm laws as a "step in the right direction". He further said the "sacrifice of farmers has paid dividends". "Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction.. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success..You're sacrifice has paid dividends.. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ..accolades," said Sidhu.

3. Rahul Gandhi

The country's 'annadatas' have made "arrogance bow its head" through 'satyagraha', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said and described the Centre's decision to repeal the farm laws as a "victory against injustice". "Country's 'annadatas' (food providers) have made arrogance bow its head through satyagraha," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Congratulations on this victory against injustice!" the former Congress chief said. "'Jai Hind, Jai Hind ka Kisan'," he added.

4. Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the government's announcement to repeal the contentious farm laws, saying the "sacrifice" of farmers who died protesting against them will remain immortal. "Such a happy news has been received on Prakash Diwas. The three laws scrapped. More than 700 farmers martyred. Their sacrifice will remain immortal. The coming generations will remember how the farmers of the country saved farming and the farmers by risking their own lives. My tribute to farmers of my country," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

5. P Chidambaram

Calling the Centre's decision to repeal the farm laws as a "great victory for the farmers and the Congress", senior party leader P Chidambaram took a dig at the government, saying that the move was not inspired by a change of heart but impelled by "fear of elections". "What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections!" Chidambaram tweeted. The PM's announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by "fear of elections", the Congress leader charged in a series of tweets. "Anyway, it is a great victory for the farmers and for the Congress party which was unwavering in its opposition to the farm laws," Chidambaram said.

6. Sanjay Raut

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "For the first time the 'mann ki baat' of people has come out PM Modi's mouth. BJP leaders were openly calling these farmers Khalistanis and Pakistanis, but the Union government had to bend before the farmers' pressure." "More than 400 farmers lost their lives during the protests on the borders of Delhi. Had Modi listened to our demands, many lives would have been saved. But the government was adamant and refused to listen to the farmers' issues," the Sena MP added.

7. Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik, chief spokesperson of the NCP said in a tweet, "Jhukati hai duniya, jhukane wala chahiye. We salute all the farmers, many of them gave their life. The three farm laws have been withdrawn."

8. Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated farmers for their relentless fight against three farm laws and said they were not fazed by the "cruelty" of the BJP. "My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight. #FarmLaws," Banerjee tweeted.

9. Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the announcement of repealing the three farm laws is a victory of democracy and "defeat" of the arrogance of the Centre. He also said that it is a victory of the patience of farmers who kept agitating for the last one year. "The announcement of repealing all three black agricultural laws is a victory of democracy and defeat of the arrogance of the Modi government. This is a victory of the patience of the farmers who have been agitating for the last one year. The country can never forget that hundreds of farmers have lost their lives due to the short-sightedness and pride of the Modi government," Gehlot tweeted. "I bow to all the farmers who sacrificed their lives in the farmers' movement. This is the victory of their sacrifice," he said.

10. Parkash Singh Badal

Hailing the Centre's announcement to repeal farm laws as a victory of farmers, SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal said no government should enact such "insensitive and cruel laws" again. "A defining moment in history and a historic victory of farmers on Gurupurab," Badal said in a statement. Talking about the laws, Badal said, "It was for the first time in the history of democratic governments that brazen and cruel laws were made without even taking the stakeholders on board.' "No govt should ever do such an insensitive and cruel thing again," he asserted.

11. Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of repealing the three farm laws was "a victory of the longest peaceful struggle" of farmers. Channi said in a tweet, "Decision to repeal 3 black farm laws is victory of longest peaceful people's struggle that was started by farmers in Punjab. My salute to the Annadata.

12. M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin welcomed PM Modi's announcement on Centre deciding to repeal the three contentious farm laws, calling it a victory of the farmers' protest. In a democracy, people's will has to be respected, he said in a tweet, responding to Modi's announcement made through a televised address to the nation. "I wholeheartedly welcome Hon'ble @PMOIndia 's decision to repeal the three anti-farmer laws. History teaches us that people's wishes shall prevail in a democracy. I congratulate all the farmers & bow down to their determination for having achieved this through Gandhian means," Stalin said in a tweet.

13. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked PM Modi, saying that sensing defeat in the upcoming polls suddenly he has started realising the reality of the country that it has been built by farmers. She said, "Six hundred farmers martyred, more than 350 days of struggle, Narendra Modi ji your minister's son crushed the farmers to death, you didn't care." "Your party leaders insulted the farmers and called them terrorists, traitors, goons, miscreants, you yourself called them 'andolanjeevi', beat them with sticks, arrested them," the Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh alleged. "Now, sensing defeat in polls, you have suddenly started to realise the reality of this country -- this country has been built by farmers, it is a country of farmers, they are the real protectors of the country and no government can run the country by trampling upon the interests of the farmers," Priyanka Gandhi said in her tweet in Hindi.

14. Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed PM Modi's decision to repeal three farm laws and said that it is in the best interests of the country and its farmers. He further said that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will always stand with the farmers. "Welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's decision to repeal all three Farm Laws, in the best interests of the country and its farmers. Your farms and families have been waiting for a long and they will be happy to welcome you back. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) continues to stand with the farmers," Odisha Chief Minister said in a tweet.

15. Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeem (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the central government's decision to repeal three farm laws is a victory of all farmers, however, he added, that it is a late decision. "It's a late decision. I've always said that this government gets scared when the public comes out on the streets to protest. This is a victory for all farmers," said Owaisi. "From day one, the opposition had been saying that three Farm Laws are unconstitutional. Modi government had no constitutional right to make such laws. These laws were formed only for the satisfaction of Modi's ego," he added.

16. Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray advised the Union government to henceforth take other parties into confidence to avoid such "afterthoughts and embarrassment" in future. "The announcement of repealing the three farm laws underscores the power of common man in the country. The Union government should hold talks and take other parties into confidence to avoid the afterthoughts and embarrassments like today," Thackeray said in a statement while welcoming the Centre's decision.

