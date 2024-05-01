'False, Baseless, Misleading': Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Trust Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Claim Of Not Inviting President Droupadi Murmu For Pran Pratishtha; Watch |

UP: Refuting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim of not inviting President Droupadi Murmu for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya because of her tribal origin, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Tuesday said that the allegations of the Wayanad MP are "absolutely false, baseless, and misleading".

Asserting that the President of India was invited to the event held in January this year, Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust said that he has "serious objection" to the allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi.

"In a meeting in Gujarat, Rahul ji has said that the President Droupadi Murmu was not invited to the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya because she is a tribal. As the General Secretary and Trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, I have serious objection to these statements of Rahul ji. These statements are absolutely false, baseless, and misleading," he said.

Today an article has been published in the Delhi edition of The Times of India. The article mentions the speech of Congress leader Shri Rahul Gandhi, delivered in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.



He said Rahul's baseless charge about the event that took place three months ago could create divisions in the society.

"These parts of the speech are seriously objectionable for us," he added.

President Murmu & Ex-President Kovind Were Invited: Champat Rai

He also said that both President Murmu and former President Ram Nath Kovind were invited to the Pran Pratishtha.

"People from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and the extremely poor were invited and they came. Also, the shramiks involved in the construction of the mandir were also present in the Prana Pratishtha ceremony. Even during the Prana Pratishtha rituals, many families belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward castes were given the opportunity to worship in the "Goodh Mandap" of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir," Rai added.

President In Ayodhya Today, To Take Ram Lalla's Darshan

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu will visit Ayodhya and have the darshan of Ram Lalla on Wednesday.

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan press release, President Murmu will also perform the Saryu pujan and aarti.

"During her stay in Ayodhya, the President will make darshan and aarti at Shri Hanuman Garhi Temple, Prabhu Shri Ram Temple, and Kuber Teela. She will also do the Saryu pujan and aarti," the release stated.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony.

About Grand Ram Temple In Ayodhya

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

Meanwhile, lakhs of devotees kept thronging Ayodhya after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Many are visiting the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple every day and their footfall has been increasing rapidly.