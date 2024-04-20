Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Ram Mandir Was Built By Public Donation, Not BJP's Money,' Kamal Nath Slams Govt For 'Using' Ayodhya For Votes

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Kamal Nath reiterated that he is proud to be a Hindu, but doesn’t use his religion for political propaganda while addressing a gathering in Betul on Saturday. The former CM is on a constituency tour amidst the Lok Sabha elections.

He reached the Betul-Harda Lok Sabha constituency in support of Congress candidate Ramu Tekam.

While addressing the public gathering, he said, “I proudly say that I am a Hindu. I built the biggest Hanuman temple in Chhindwara but never boasted about it. Religion is a matter of morals and values, not of political propaganda. We do not bring religion to the political platform.”

Ram Temple was constructed with our donations, Kamal Nath.

Nath also raised chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ at the gathering. “BJP people claim that they built the Ram temple when actually it was built with the help of our donations. We all have our own religious sentiment,” he added.

Notably, Kamal Nath held an election rally in Chutki village of Amla in favour of Congress candidate Ramu Tekam from Betul-Harda Lok Sabha. At the gathering, he also accused the BJP of having intentions to amend the Constitution. He said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to tamper with the Constitution. Their goal is to amend the Constitution. But you all are the protectors of the Constitution and democracy. You are the protector of the country's culture,” said Nath to the public.

After the gathering in Betul, Kamal Nath left for Harda to hold another meeting in Morgadi. After this, we will return to Chhindwara. As per information, Kamal Nath can also hold a meeting in Bhainsdehi, Ghoradongri, in support of the Congress candidate after April 22. Chhindwara MP and Congress candidate Nakulnath can hold meetings in Multai and surrounding areas. Visits of regional and national-level leaders are also proposed between April 28 and May 3.