MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Leader Caught 'Bribing' People In Chhindwara Amid Voting; Congress Shares Video

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s Chhindwara Prez Caught Bribing People Amidst Phase-1 Voting; Congress Shares Video | X

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): BJP city president of Chhindwara Ankur Shukla was allegedly caught on camera, distributing money to people on Friday, even as the voting in underway in the district. Madhya Pradesh Congress shared the video of the incident on social media platform on X.

बीजेपी की गंदी हरकत देखिये



छिन्दवाड़ा में बीजेपी के नगर अध्यक्ष अंकुर शुक्ला पैसे बाँटते हुए कैमरे में क़ैद हुये हैं। बीजेपी की यह हरकत बता रही है कि बीजेपी छिन्दवाड़ा का चुनाव बड़े अंतर से हार रही है।



लोकतंत्र के इन हत्यारों को देश कभी माफ़ नहीं करेगा।



“बीजेपी मतलब… pic.twitter.com/fKcNnQRryX — MP Congress (@INCMP) April 19, 2024

Congress terms BJP as corrupt

Posting the video, Congress captioned it as, “Here’s the dirty act of BJP! In Chhindwara, BJP city president Ankur Shukla has been caught on camera while distributing money to people (bribing people). This action of BJP confirms BJP is losing Chhindwara elections by a huge margin. The country will never forgive these murderers of democracy. BJP is a synonym for corruption.”

The video is currently going viral on social media and attracting huge numbers of reactions..

Chhindwara the ‘Hot Seat’

Chhindwara is the bastion of veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath and the lone stronghold of Congress. This time, Nath’s son, Nakul Nath, has been fielded from the Lok Sabha seat. He is fighting against the BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu.

Kamal Nath has held the parliamentary seat nine times since 1980. Since then, the BJP has managed to win Chhindwara only once in 72 years. Since the BJP is eyeing all 29 seats in the LS Elections and especially targeting Chhindwara, it would be interesting to see which party wins the seat at the end.