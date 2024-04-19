 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Leader Caught 'Bribing' People In Chhindwara Amid Voting; Congress Shares Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Leader Caught 'Bribing' People In Chhindwara Amid Voting; Congress Shares Video

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Leader Caught 'Bribing' People In Chhindwara Amid Voting; Congress Shares Video

Chhindwara is the only stronghold of Congress in MP. Kamal Nath has held the parliamentary seat for 9 times since 1980. Since then, BJP has managed to win from Chhindwara for only once in 72 years.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s Chhindwara Prez Caught Bribing People Amidst Phase-1 Voting; Congress Shares Video | X

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): BJP city president of Chhindwara Ankur Shukla was allegedly caught on camera, distributing money to people on Friday, even as the voting in underway in the district. Madhya Pradesh Congress shared the video of the incident on social media platform on X.

Congress terms BJP as corrupt

Posting the video, Congress captioned it as, “Here’s the dirty act of BJP! In Chhindwara, BJP city president Ankur Shukla has been caught on camera while distributing money to people (bribing people). This action of BJP confirms BJP is losing Chhindwara elections by a huge margin. The country will never forgive these murderers of democracy. BJP is a synonym for corruption.”

The video is currently going viral on social media and attracting huge numbers of reactions.. 

Read Also
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-1 LIVE: 53.40% Turnout Till 3 pm; BJP, Congress Workers Hurl...
article-image

Chhindwara the ‘Hot Seat’

Chhindwara is the bastion of veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath and the lone stronghold of Congress. This time, Nath’s son, Nakul Nath, has been fielded from the Lok Sabha seat. He is fighting against the BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu.

Kamal Nath has held the parliamentary seat nine times since 1980. Since then, the BJP has managed to win Chhindwara only once in 72 years. Since the BJP is eyeing all 29 seats in the LS Elections and especially targeting Chhindwara, it would be interesting to see which party wins the seat at the end. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Guna Horror: Muslim Man Thrashes Hindu Live-In Partner With Belt, Rubs Chilli Powder On Her Wounds &...

Guna Horror: Muslim Man Thrashes Hindu Live-In Partner With Belt, Rubs Chilli Powder On Her Wounds &...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-1 LIVE: 53.40% Turnout Till 3 pm; BJP, Congress Workers Hurl...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-1 LIVE: 53.40% Turnout Till 3 pm; BJP, Congress Workers Hurl...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Leader Caught 'Bribing' People In Chhindwara Amid Voting; Congress...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Leader Caught 'Bribing' People In Chhindwara Amid Voting; Congress...

MP: Inspired By Modi, Gwalior 'Chaiwala' To Contest Elections For 28th Time Despite Zero Victory...

MP: Inspired By Modi, Gwalior 'Chaiwala' To Contest Elections For 28th Time Despite Zero Victory...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'We Will Win All 29 Seats In State,' Says CM Mohan Yadav In Chhatarpur

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'We Will Win All 29 Seats In State,' Says CM Mohan Yadav In Chhatarpur