Fake News Alert: No plan for another lockdown in Delhi, says government

The fact-checking arm of the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) has on Sunday quashed rumours of another lockdown in the national capital.
The fake message doing the rounds on social media read, "Home Ministry sources confirming Delhi NCR complete lockdown from 18th June for 4 weeks. This time its going to be very strict. No one will be allowed out. President's rule in Delhi (sic)"
"Everyone please do all necessary work which involves movement of paper, file, computer etc. ASAP before Delhi gets lockdown (sic)," the message further read.
Refuting the claims, PIB Fact Check said that there is no such plan. "There is no such plan under consideration. Please beware of rumour mongers," they said.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting on Monday to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Representatives of BJP, BSP, AAP, Delhi Congress apart from officials of Delhi government and Centre are likely to attend the meeting.
Amit Shah on Sunday said that a committee would be set up to ensure the availability of 60 per cent beds in private hospitals at a lower rate for coronavirus patients.
"To be able to do contact mapping well in Delhi's containment zones, a comprehensive health survey of every person will be done from house to house. The report will come in one week. Aarogya Setu app will be downloaded in every person's mobile," he tweeted. "Testing for the infection will be doubled in the next two days in the capital and tripled in six days," he added.
"Modi govt to immediately provide 500 converted rail coaches to the Delhi govt, adding 8,000 beds for COVID-19 patients," he further said.
Meanwhile, Delhi has 38,958 COVID-19 cases, out of which 22,742 are active cases and 1,271 patients have died due to infection.
