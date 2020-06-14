Fake News Alert: No plan for another lockdown in Delhi, says government

The fact-checking arm of the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) has on Sunday quashed rumours of another lockdown in the national capital.

The fake message doing the rounds on social media read, "Home Ministry sources confirming Delhi NCR complete lockdown from 18th June for 4 weeks. This time its going to be very strict. No one will be allowed out. President's rule in Delhi (sic)"

"Everyone please do all necessary work which involves movement of paper, file, computer etc. ASAP before Delhi gets lockdown (sic)," the message further read.

Refuting the claims, PIB Fact Check said that there is no such plan. "There is no such plan under consideration. Please beware of rumour mongers," they said.