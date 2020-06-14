Delhi govt to build 10,000-bed makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients; Lt Guv Anil Baijal visits site

Amid rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi government is planning to build a 10,000-bed makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients under a sprawling tent in south Delhi.

On Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inspected Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chhattarpur area for setting up a facility with 10,000 beds for COVID-19 patients.

During his visit, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said, "Considering the increase in the demand for medical infrastructure, we have come here to inspect the area and check its feasibility. The decision to convert this campus into a COVID facility will be taken after analysis of several factors."