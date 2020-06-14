Delhi govt to build 10,000-bed makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients; Lt Guv Anil Baijal visits site

Amid rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi government is planning to build a 10,000-bed makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients under a sprawling tent in south Delhi.
On Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inspected Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chhattarpur area for setting up a facility with 10,000 beds for COVID-19 patients.
During his visit, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said, "Considering the increase in the demand for medical infrastructure, we have come here to inspect the area and check its feasibility. The decision to convert this campus into a COVID facility will be taken after analysis of several factors."
The COVID-19 facility, which will be 1,700 feet long and 700 feet wide, will have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each. This makeshift hospital will be the largest such facility in the city so far. The metal tent has lights and fans installed. Coolers will be needed considering the heat.
According to the Delhi government's estimates, coronavirus cases in the national capital are likely to breach the 5 lakh-mark by the end of July.
Around one lakh beds will be needed for COVID-19 patients. The city has a total 9,647 dedicated COVID-19 beds in state-run, central, and private hospitals. Of these, 5,402 are occupied.
(Inputs from Agencies)
