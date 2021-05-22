Fact Check: No, NYT did not publish crocodile photo with headline 'India's PM cried'

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh too shared it on Twitter which was later deleted. He tweeted, “Dr. Jaishankar ji now that you are going to US would you please ensure The New York Times does not spoil the image of Modi ji!! After all he is more worried about his IMAGE than worrying about the People suffering from COVID!! To him Crying at the right time is an Art!!”

However, the image was not published by the The New York Times. It should be noted that it was published by a satire website named The Daily New York Times on Friday.