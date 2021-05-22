Fact Check: No, NYT did not publish crocodile photo with headline 'India's PM cried'

A photo of crocodile with the headline India's PM cried from what it appeared to be a cut out of the front page of The New York Times went viral on social media.
See the viral post here
For the uninitiated, Prime Minister Modi on Friday fought back tears during a telecast while speaking of lives snuffed out by coronavirus. ‘‘This virus has ... snatched many of loved ones from us. I pay my humble tribute to them and I express my condolences to the families who lost members," the Prime Minister said, overwhelmed with emotion, as he took a long pause. He also urged doctors and health staff to bring medical services closer to COVID-19 patients – at his doorstep -- and came up with a new mantra -- Jahan bimaar, wahin upchaar.
Well, the post was shared by netizens across all platforms.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh too shared it on Twitter which was later deleted. He tweeted, “Dr. Jaishankar ji now that you are going to US would you please ensure The New York Times does not spoil the image of Modi ji!! After all he is more worried about his IMAGE than worrying about the People suffering from COVID!! To him Crying at the right time is an Art!!”
However, the image was not published by the The New York Times. It should be noted that it was published by a satire website named The Daily New York Times on Friday.
A quick search on NYT's website shows that the lead story on the front page was Israel-Palestine issue.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)