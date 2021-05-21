'Varanasi model is nothing but a failed model': Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik slams PM Modi

The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that his move to promote the Banaras model in tackling the pandemic was to hide his government’s failures in corona management and containment as well as the economy. “There was no place to bury the dead on the ghats of Banaras. There was no testing nor proper treatment. There was also a shortage of medicines. Oxygen was also sold in black. In a nutshell, the Banaras model is nothing but a failed model.”

Maharashtra Minister of Minority Affairs and NCP chief spokesman Nawab Malik said, “There is a campaign to project the Banaras model of combating the virus infection at the national level. But we think this propaganda has been started to hide the failures.”

“There was no place to bury the dead on the ghats of Banaras. There is no testing nor treatment. There was also a shortage of medicines. Oxygen was also sold in black. So, the Banaras model is nothing but a failed model,” claimed Malik.

“People tossed bodies in the river, it was discussed all over the country. Now the Prime Minister says we will communicate with the district collector of Banaras, the doctors there and the people working in the hospital,” said Malik.

Malik further slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for raising petrol and diesel prices despite there has been a fall in crude prices globally.

”The economic crisis has put hardships on the citizens. The sources of revenue are drying up while many people have lost their jobs. Some are getting only half their salary and shopkeepers are unable to do business. Despite such a situation, the Centre is robbing the citizens by increasing the fuel prices,” he claimed.