Fact Check: CBSE Class 10, 12 students won't get admit cards for board exam if they fail their pre-boards? Here's the truth

Ahead of the release of the date sheet of Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE Board exams, a report claiming that only those students who will pass the pre-boards will get the admit card for the upcoming board exams has gone viral on social media.

However, fact check done by PIB has revelled that the CBSE has not made any such rule. Bursting the news report, PIB tweeted and informed students that no such decision has been taken by CBSE.