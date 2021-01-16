Fact Check: CBSE Class 10, 12 students won't get admit cards for board exam if they fail their pre-boards? Here's the truth

Ahead of the release of the date sheet of Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE Board exams, a report claiming that only those students who will pass the pre-boards will get the admit card for the upcoming board exams has gone viral on social media.
However, fact check done by PIB has revelled that the CBSE has not made any such rule. Bursting the news report, PIB tweeted and informed students that no such decision has been taken by CBSE.
Earlier in December, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would conduct board exams 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 from May 4 to June.
However, the board is yet to release the detailed date sheet for both classes. Meanwhile, several students have signed a petition on Change.org for cancellation of the board exams due to COVID-19. As of now, more than 18 thousand people have signed the petition.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)