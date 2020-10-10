Face recognition tool DARPAN reunites UP boy with parents after 5 years

Telangana State police's face recognition tool 'Darpan' has helped reunite a missing boy from Uttar Pradesh with his parents after five years.

Som Soni, a resident of Handia in Allahabad, missing since 2015, was traced at a child home in Assam.

Swati Lakra, Additional Director General of Police, women safety, said the boy who was missing since July 14, 2015, was found at the Child Welfare Centre in Assam's Goalpara district.

The missing boy was found by Goalpara police on July 23, 2015, and was sent to the Child Welfare Centre.

"Telangana state police, while using the face recognition tool Darpan to match missing children's photographs with those of children found at various child homes across the country detected the said boy by matching his photos," she said.