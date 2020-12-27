Extortionist nephew? Suvendu Adhikari is an asymptomatic Covid patient, says Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata

The name of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, coming up often as one of the main reasons for defecting to the saffron camp, Abhishek at a public rally in Diamond Harbor equates newly-defected leader Suvendu Adhikari with ‘asymptomatic covid patient.

Countering Banerjee’s comment from a rally in Dantan area of West Midnapore, the former transport minister and the new inductee of BJP, Suvendu calls Abhishek ‘Tolabaaj Bhaipo’ (extortionist nephew).

The ruling Trinamool Congress’ youth wing president and Diamond Harbor MP, Abhishek claimed Suvendu’s sudden inclination towards the BJP is just to stop getting hounded by the CBI and the ED for the chit fund scams.

“Adhikari calls me extortionist, but in sting operation he was seen taking money in chit fund scams. He joined BJP to save himself. He calls Amit Shah his elder brother so who is the nephew now? Not just Suvendu there are members who are like asymptomatic Covid patie­nts. We have identified them and we are happy to get rid of such viruses who have betrayed the party,” said Banerjee, adding the people will vote for the ‘traitors who are also turncoats’.

Terming the ruling Trinamool Congress as a failed party, Suvendu said only PM Modi can restore the lost heritage of Bengal.

“The party which is running the government at the Centre should be given a chance to form a government in West Bengal. If both the central and the state governments are formed by the same party, West Bengal will benefit. Only Modi can bring in a positive change to the state,” opined Suvendu Adhikari, adding the TMC is gradually becoming an ‘autocratic’ party.

Slamming Suvendu’s call of ‘handing over Bengal to Modi’, Abhishek claimed that the turncoat leader has failed to bloom the lotus in his own house and is asking people to vote for BJP.

Notably, Suvendu Adhikari’s father and Kanthi MP Sisir Adhikari, brother and younger brother and Kanthi Municipality Chairman Soumendu Adhikari are still with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Referring to West Bengal Congress president Adhir RAnjan Chowdhury’s claim that Mamata Banerjee is responsible for the growth of BJP in Bengal, Abhishek from the rally said that the TMC supremo had held hands of BJP during Atal Bihari Vajpayi regime as the saffron camp had no blood stains on their hands.

Incidentally, fresh speculation started on three TMC MLA defecting to the saffron camp soon, as the MLA’s of Mahestala, Diamond Harbour and Satgachi remained absent from Abhishek’s rally.