Experts To Puncture Dangerous Glacial Lakes In Uttarakhand To Prevent Potential Disasters

In a proactive measure to avert potential disasters, experts will embark on a mission in July to puncture five dangerous glacial lakes in Uttarakhand. This initiative is spearheaded by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) in collaboration with various central and state government bodies.

According to Dr. Ranjit Sinha, Secretary of Disaster Management, scientific studies have identified 13 glacial lakes in Uttarakhand that are at risk of causing significant devastation. Among these, five lakes located in Chamoli and Pithoragarh districts pose an immediate threat due to their precarious conditions.

“The continuous melting of glaciers has led to rising water levels in these lakes, increasing the danger of a catastrophic glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF),” Sinha told FPJ.

"These lakes will be punctured scientifically to mitigate the risk of a disaster," stated Dr. Sinha. "A team of experts will arrive in July to carry out the puncturing process. Monitoring will be conducted both locally and via satellite to ensure precision and safety."

The operation will be led by a team from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Pune and will include experts from various agencies such as the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Geological Survey of India (GSI) in Lucknow, National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) in Roorkee, and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) in Dehradun.

In the GLOF study, the following five lakes were identified as the most dangerous: Vasudhara Lake in the Dhauliganga Basin of Chamoli, covering an area of 0.50 hectares at an altitude of 4702 meters; an unnamed lake in the Darma Basin of Pithoragarh, spanning 0.09 hectares at an altitude of 4794 meters; Maban Lake in the Lassar Yangti Valley of Pithoragarh, covering 0.11 hectares and situated at an altitude of 4351 meters; another unnamed lake in the Kuthi Yangti Valley of Pithoragarh, measuring 0.04 hectares in size and located at an altitude of 4868 meters; and Pungru Lake in the Darma Basin of Pithoragarh, covering 0.02 hectares and located at an altitude of 4758 meters.

Puncturing of lake:

The puncturing of these lakes will be carried out using specialized equipment designed to monitor and control the operation. These devices will be installed on-site and linked to satellites for real-time data transmission and monitoring. Discharge clip pipes will be inserted into the lakes to gradually release water, effectively puncturing the lakes in a controlled manner.

"The technical team will also assess the strength and depth of the lake walls to ensure that the puncturing process does not inadvertently cause further instability," Dr. Sinha explained. "This meticulous approach is crucial to preventing a sudden outburst that could lead to catastrophic flooding."

The experts say that the proactive puncturing of these high-risk lakes is part of a larger effort to manage and mitigate natural disasters in the region, which is increasingly vulnerable due to climate change. The continuous melting of glaciers, driven by global warming, has heightened the risk of GLOFs in the Himalayas. These outburst floods can have devastating consequences, including loss of life, destruction of infrastructure, and long-term environmental damage.

To enhance preparedness and response capabilities, the USDMA is also focusing on community awareness and resilience. Local communities are being educated about the risks associated with glacial lakes and the importance of early warning systems. Moreover, infrastructure improvements are being implemented to strengthen the region's ability to cope with potential flooding.

The collaborative effort involving multiple scientific and governmental organizations underscores the significance of addressing the threats posed by climate change through innovative and scientific approaches. By taking preemptive actions such as the puncturing of these lakes, Uttarakhand aims to safeguard its population and infrastructure from the growing threats of glacial lake outburst floods.

As the experts prepare to embark on their mission in July, the people of Uttarakhand can take some comfort in knowing that significant steps are being taken to protect their lives and livelihoods from potential natural disasters. This initiative represents a critical move towards enhancing the safety and resilience of communities in the Himalayan region.