Uttrakhand: Bus carrying around 45 to 50 people falls into gorge on Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road | Unsplash

A bus carrying around 45 to 50 people fell into a gorge on Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road near Simdi village in Pauri Garhwal district. Police have reached to the spot.

This is developing story and further details are awaited.

