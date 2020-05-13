Experts tell why some states recovering faster

Agencies

New Delhi

Even as the Health Ministry said there were 70,756 cases of novel coronavirus so far in India, health experts on Tuesday said there were various reasons why states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu had reported highest number of cases while others had lesser cases as well as better recovery rates.

Speaking to IANS, Dr Vivek Nangia, HOD and Director of Pulmonology Department at Fortis Hospital, said: “There can be different possibilities — better control of lockdown, better contact tracing and isolation, fewer people returning from abroad and hotspot zones and, finally, a younger population in which recovery rate is higher.”

Notably, Goa is Covid-free since all 7 corona patients were cured and no casualty was reported. Similarly, Arunachal and Mizoram is at present virus-free. In Manipur also, two patients have since recovered.

Kerala set an example of constantly improving recovery rate. It was the first Indian state to report corona positive case and saw a sudden spike afterwards. But, the state not only flattened the curve but bent it. Of the total 519 cases so far, 489 people have recovered, with only 4 deaths. The recovery rate, based on the total cases, till Tuesday is 94 per cent.

Speaking on this trend, Dr Nangia said the main reason is better containment strategy adopted by the state. “Kerala specifically has had episodes of Nipah and Zika virus outbreaks in the past. They have learnt how to contain such pandemics more effectively by early identification, contact tr­a­c­ing, and isolation or quarantine.”

As for temperature or climate playing an important role in the transmission or killing of the virus, Dr Nangia said, “It is a novel virus — we are still learning about it. As of now, there does not seem to be much influence of weather or climate on the infection potential of the virus.”

Dr Saurabh Jain of Indegene, a health tech solutions company, said robustness of health infrastructure, immunity levels among the population, strict adherence to isolation and quarantine, and aggressive testing seem to be the reason for varying rates of infections and recovery in different states.