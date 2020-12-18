Exodus of TMC leaders in Bengal: Shilbhadra Dutta tenders resignation from party; third MLA in two days

Another TMC MLA, Shilbhadra Dutta, has now quit the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Dutta tendered his resignation letter to party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday without citing any specific reasons, but will remain an MLA.

“With due regards, I am tendering my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from other positions held by me in the party and it’s associate organizations with immediate effect,” reads the letter from Dutta.

The mass exodus from TMC is worrisome for the ruling party in West Bengal, moreso as this comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state. Former West Bengal transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari who is a big mass leader after Mamata, is likely to join the BJP in the next two days.

On Thursday Jitendra Tiwari stepped down as Asansol Municipal Corporation chairman, joining others to quit TMC while fueling speculation that he might join the BJP. In the meantime, TMC Minority Cell General Secretary, Kabirul Islam has also tendered his resignation. He sent his resignation letter to President of TMC Minority Cell, Haji Sk Nurul Islam.