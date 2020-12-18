Mamata vs Centre: Amid ongoing row, MHA again summons Bengal DGP, Chief Secretary for meeting in Delhi

This however was not the end of it. A day later, the Centre had instructed that three IPS officers who had been responsible for the security of BJP chief J P Nadda during his December 9-10 visit be shifted. Five days after the Bengal government refused to relieve these officials, the MHA had written to the Bengal government citing IPS cadre rules to emphasise that in case of a dispute between the Centre and State, the former prevails.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had not taken this well, calling it a "colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule".

"We wouldn’t allow this brazen attempt by the Centre to control the State machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow-down in front of expansionist and undemocratic forces," she had vowed.

