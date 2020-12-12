'Political vindictiveness': TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee writes to Home Secy after MHA summons West Bengal officials

The tussle between the BJP led Centre and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal over the attack on BJP President JP Nadda’s car has gotten more fierce. After the West Bengal administration declined to send the Director General of Police (DGP) and Chief Secretary as directed by Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has now written a letter to the former, wondering about the aspects based on which the Home Ministry had called the two state officials.

In the letter Banerjee also writes that the centre is trying to put pressure on bureaucrats and that the situation politically motivated. Banerjee termed Bhalla’s act as being akin to working as a servant of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The letter states, "We are surprised to come across a letter dated 11th December 2020 issued by the Deputy Secretary (DS) of your Department, whereby and whereunder in respect to the subject of "law and order situation in the State of West Bengal", the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police of West Bengal has been asked to attend a meeting on 14th December 2020 at 12:15 pm in his chamber for discussing the law and order situation in the State of West Bengal including the recent attacks on the persons having 'Z Category' security.”