'Political vindictiveness': TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee writes to Home Secy after MHA summons West Bengal officials

The tussle between the BJP led Centre and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal over the attack on BJP President JP Nadda’s car has gotten more fierce. After the West Bengal administration declined to send the Director General of Police (DGP) and Chief Secretary as directed by Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has now written a letter to the former, wondering about the aspects based on which the Home Ministry had called the two state officials.
In the letter Banerjee also writes that the centre is trying to put pressure on bureaucrats and that the situation politically motivated. Banerjee termed Bhalla’s act as being akin to working as a servant of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The letter states, "We are surprised to come across a letter dated 11th December 2020 issued by the Deputy Secretary (DS) of your Department, whereby and whereunder in respect to the subject of "law and order situation in the State of West Bengal", the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police of West Bengal has been asked to attend a meeting on 14th December 2020 at 12:15 pm in his chamber for discussing the law and order situation in the State of West Bengal including the recent attacks on the persons having 'Z Category' security.”
Banerjee goes on to state in the letter that law and order is a state subject. "Can you, under the Constitution of India and any other law, intervene in respect of law and order of the state? It appears that with a political motive and at the instance of your Minister, who is a political person belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), you have issued the said letter. You are trying to coerce the officers of the State of West Bengal with political vindictiveness. It appears also you are interfering with the federal structure embodied under the Scheme of Constitution of India."
The letter goes on to wonder why JP Nadda’s car - which has Z plus security - was accompanied by other motorcycles.
“In his convoy he has taken nearly 30 cars with BJP flags along with BJP supporters, who were continuously raising provocative slogans against our party, breaking all norms whatsoever. The question is whether a person having Z category in his convoy is permitted to bring other cars and motorcycles and hundreds of BJP supporters either without intimating the local Police or without permission of the Police authorities.”
The letter also mentions Rakesh Singh, who is referred to as a convict in one case and embroiled in 59 criminal cases.
“In the aforesaid backdrop, it is apparent that the directions to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police for discussion of law and order situation at your chamber is colourable exercise of your power or you have mala fide intention for creating disturbance in the State of West Bengal obviously at the dictate of Shri Amit Shah, the Hon’ble Home Minister. The way you want to proceed in the matter undoubtedly it shows that you are acting beyond the provisions of the Constitution of India. In respect of the law and order issue, the State Government is accountable to the State Legislative Assembly but not to you or to your Home Minister. You are proceeding with a political vendetta and motive. You should refrain from doing so," says Kalyan Banerjee.
On Thursday BJP President JP Nadda’s car was allegedly attacked on Diamond Harbour road while he was on his way to an organizational meeting. Cars of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP State President Dilip Ghosh were also allegedly vandalised.
