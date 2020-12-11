Armed men were with Nadda: TMC leader

Kolkata

The fight between the Centre and the state over the attack on BJP President JP Nadda’s convoy in Kolkata on Thursday has escalated to another level.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Friday said that Nadda was accompanied by armed men. He was referring to Rakesh Singh, alleging he has 55 criminal cases against him.

"Rakesh Singh was seen making bad gestures to Trinamool party workers. He is a convict. Question is why was a criminal there in Nadda's convoy? Nadda broke the law and the letter sent is unconstitutional. We vehemently protest such unconstitutional acts and roaming around with criminals," he said.

"They have to answer why so many cars and bikes were present in the convoy. Three cases have been registered. One against Rakesh Singh and two others for vandalism. Seven people have been arrested already. No incident took place in diamond harbour," Banerjee said.

Banerjee also called the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) move of summoning West Bengal Director General of Police and Chief Secretary as unconstitutional even as the State Chief Secretary has written to the Union Home Secretary asking to dispense with the officers. The letter says that the matter is already being investigated by the state administration.

"The home department cannot call the Chief Secretary and DGP, there is no law. How can the Home department call both these officers? They are breaking the federal structure," added Banerjee.