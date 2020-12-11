West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar asks Mamata to apologize for 'Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha' comment

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a report on Thursday from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the incident where BJP President JP Nadda’s car was attacked along with cars of the party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijaywaygiya and West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh. “I have sent a report to the Central government, I do not wish to share the contents of my report as part of propriety,” said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at a press conference on Friday.

Meanwhile, the MHA has summoned state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) on Friday over the law and order situation in the state.

In the Friday news conference, Governor Dhankhar also condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s comments on JP Nadda on Thursday at a rally where she mocked the BJP President and asked her to apologize.

“I take a very serious note of the statement that emanated from Chief Minister. How can a responsible Chief Minister believing in rule of law, believing in Constitution, talked the way she did. I tweeted, I urge the CM, madam please reflect. And withdraw that video. She is a symbol of struggle. She is a senior leader. She is in the second term of Chief Ministership,” said the Governor.

“What happened was most unfortunate. I once again make an appeal to her to withdraw her video with an apology. This will raise her stature. The local MLA and the MP are appealing to her, political events come and go let’s not ravage and ruin democracy,” added Governor Dhankhar.

Mamata had said at a rally, “They (BJP) has no other work. At times Home Minister is here, other times its Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha is here. When they've no audience, they call their workers for doing Nautanki.”

The West Bengal Police had tweeted on Thursday to clarify. “Shri JP Nadda, National President, BJP reached safely at the venue, Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas. Nothing happened to his convoy. Few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, Diamond Harbour PD, sporadically and suddenly threw stones towards vehicles trailing long behind his convoy.”

Another tweet read, “Everyone is safe and the situation is peaceful. Matter is being investigated to find out actual happenings.”

However the BJP is not taking the issue lightly. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tweeted after the incident saying, “Today, the National President of BJP in Bengal @JPNadda ji’s car was attacked which is very condemnable, whatever amount of condemnation is given to him. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence.”