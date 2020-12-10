'Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha': Mamata Banerjee's hysterical rhyme after BJP's scathing attack; watch video

The attack on Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda's convoy on Thursday in West Bengal has triggered a massive political war of words between the saffron party and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) taking potshots at each other. BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has blamed the ruling TMC for the attack. Meanwhile, WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has termed the attack as "nautanki".

Addressing a public rally in Kolkata, Banerjee came up with a hysertical rhyme as she slammed Shah and Nadda. "They (BJP) has no other work. At times Home Minister is here, other times its Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha is here. When they've no audience, they call their workers for doing nautanki," Mamata said.

"You have security personnel with you. How can someone attack you? Instead of depending on the state, you depend on central force. The attack might have been planned, I have asked Police to investigate but I won't put up with lies all the time," she added.

Watch Video: