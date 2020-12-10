'Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha': Mamata Banerjee's hysterical rhyme after BJP's scathing attack; watch video

The attack on Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda's convoy on Thursday in West Bengal has triggered a massive political war of words between the saffron party and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) taking potshots at each other. BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has blamed the ruling TMC for the attack. Meanwhile, WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has termed the attack as "nautanki".
Addressing a public rally in Kolkata, Banerjee came up with a hysertical rhyme as she slammed Shah and Nadda. "They (BJP) has no other work. At times Home Minister is here, other times its Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha is here. When they've no audience, they call their workers for doing nautanki," Mamata said.
"You have security personnel with you. How can someone attack you? Instead of depending on the state, you depend on central force. The attack might have been planned, I have asked Police to investigate but I won't put up with lies all the time," she added.
"They (BJP activists) are coming out (for rallies) with arms every day. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation. They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army and the CISF (personnel). Why are they so scared?" Banerjee further said.
For the uninitiated, Nadda, who was on his way to Diamond Harbour Road in West Bengal along with BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh to meet party workers, was attacked. Stones and bricks were hurled at their vehicles. Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy were reportedly injured during the incident.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also condemned the attack on JP Nadda's convoy and said, "However much we condemn this incident, it is less. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence." In a scathing attack on the West Bengal government, Shah said that the state has gone into an era of "tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule".