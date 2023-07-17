Exemption Granted For PAN-Aadhaar Linking In Jammu And Kashmir, Assam, And Meghalaya

Residents of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Meghalaya are exempted from the requirement of linking their PAN card with the Aadhaar card. However, individuals who were issued a PAN card on or before July 1, 2017, are required to link it with their Aadhaar card. Failure to do so by June 30, 2023, will result in a fine of Rs 1,000.

Furthermore, as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, even non-residents are not obligated to link their Aadhaar and PAN cards. The linking requirement also does not apply to individuals who are 80 years of age or older or those who were not citizens of India during the previous year. However, the Income Tax Department states that individuals falling into any of the aforementioned categories who voluntarily choose to link their Aadhaar with PAN will be subject to the fine.

To link your PAN and Aadhaar card, follow these steps:

Visit the official Income Tax e-filing portal website at https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ .

On the website, navigate to the option that says "Link PAN Aadhaar Card" and click on it. This will direct you to the registration page.

Enter your PAN user ID in the provided field and click on the "Register" button.

Log in to your account by entering your User ID, Password, and Date of Birth. Once logged in, a pop-up window will appear, allowing you to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

The pop-up window will display your PAN details, such as your name, date of birth, and gender. Verify these details.

Next, enter your Aadhaar number in the designated field.

After entering your Aadhaar number, click on the "Link Now" button.

A pop-up message will appear, confirming that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked with your PAN.

