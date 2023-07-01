I-T Department Assures Resolution For PAN-Aadhaar Linkage Issues

Filed Picture

The Income Tax Department on Saturday tweeted a clarification on the linking of PAN and Aadhar that it will consider cases of the individuals who had paid fine by June 30 and yet have been denied the linkage.

It said there have been cases where PAN holders have faced difficulty in downloading the challan after paying the fee for Aadhaar-PAN linking. In this regard, it is informed that the status of challan payment can be checked in the ‘e-pay tax’ tab of the portal after login.

No need to download the challan receipt

If the payment is successful, the PAN holder can proceed to link PAN with Aadhaar. There is no need to download the challan receipt for linking PAN with Aadhaar. Further, as soon as the PAN holder completes the payment successfully, an email with an attached copy of the challan is already being sent to the PAN holder.

The Income Tax Department said that in cases where consent for fee payment and linking has been received, but linking has not been done by June 30, 2023, such cases will be duly considered by the department.

It pointed out the multiple problems as PAN will become inactive if not linked to Aadhaar by June 30. Once the PAN becomes inoperative, there is no income tax refund. Higher TDS and TCS are applicable to income and expenditure. Users will not be able to invest in bank FDs, mutual fund schemes etc. and will face difficulties in buying and selling property as well as bank transactions and account opening.