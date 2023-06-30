Mumbai: 2 Held For Making Fake Aadhar, Pan Cards

The Borivali police have apprehended two individuals involved in making counterfeit Aadhaar cards and PAN cards. The case was brought to light on the evening of June 26 when reliable sources alerted the police about the duo engaged in making fake documents in exchange for money.

On June 27, the police carried out a raid at Ganjawala Apartment, Chamunda Circle, Borivali West. The suspects were interrogated regarding the production of fraudulent documents, however their responses failed to satisfy the police.

Subsequently, a sting operation was conducted where an individual approached the suspects, requesting a fake Aadhaar card. The suspects agreed to make the document upon receiving payment.

Fraudsters confess from scratch

The accused, Pramod Sharma, 44, and Gulzar Khan, 48, eventually confessed to their involvement in the crime. During the operation, the police confiscated various items from the apartment, including a finger scanner, a computer, fake documents, a camera and a printer. Investigations are underway to determine whether the duo acted alone or for any other individuals involved in the criminal activity.

A case has been registered against the arrested under sections 420 (cheating), 465(punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as a genuine a forged document), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.