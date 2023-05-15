Economic offenders to be identified by unique numbers linked with PAN and Aadhar: Report

Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi are faces any common Indian is able to attach to scams and economic offences in India, but they are just the tip of the icebergs. More loan frauds and corruption cases followed their departure from the country, and now India has a database of a whopping 2.5 lakh economic offenders.

In order to make sure that financial institutions and businesses remain alert, and these offenders don't flee, they'll now be identified by unique codes assigned by the Indian government.

Read Also FPJ Investigation: Fugitive economic offender Rahul Nanda not an Indian citizen but has arms license

Less procedure more action

According to a report by The Times of India, This number will be system generated and will also be linked to their PAN and Aadhar cards to keep a track of their financial activities.

The alpha-numeric code will be issued once the police or central investigative agency sends the data about an offender to the National Economic Offence Records.

With this mechanism, multi-agency probes will be launched against individuals or companies swiftly, and authorities won't have to wait for chargesheets to be filed before starting a probe.

Targeting economic offenders on all levels