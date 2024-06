Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On CBI Plea Seeking Judicial Custody Of CM Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

In what seems to be no immediate relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi court has reserved the order on CBI plea seeking judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case.

The development comes two days after the Delhi court had sent Arvind Kejriwal to CBI custody after he was questioned by the Central Agency in Tihar Jail in the alleged corruption case related to the now-scrapped excise policy.

