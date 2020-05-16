Except in 4 zones in Hyderabad, no coronavirus active cases in Telangana: K Chandrashekar Rao

The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting on Friday at Pragathi Bhavan here.

"Coronavirus in Telangana has limited itself to four zones in Hyderabad city. LB Nagar, Malakpet, Charminar, Karawan Zones have coronavirus active cases. There are 1,442 families in these areas," he said.

"Some migrant labourers in Yadadri Bhongir, Jangaon, Mancherial have tested positive for the virus but not people from these districts," he said.

"Hence it cannot be counted as the three districts having positive cases. In the four containment zones where there are positive cases, the restrictions are implemented in totality. All those who are having symptoms are identified and treatment is given to them," KCR said.

"There is nothing to be scared about coronavirus. A majority of people has been recovering from the virus. In Telangana, the percentage of people who died due to Corona was only 2.38 per cent.

"This is less than the nation's average of 3.5 per cent. Hence there is no need to be fearful about corona. We don't know how long this virus will be with us. Hence we have to adopt a strategy to live with it and we have no option," he said.

"From Saturday, in all the areas in the State, shops selling A/Cs, automobile showrooms, automobile spare parts selling shops, will be permitted to open.

"Registration offices, RTA officer all over the State will function. Other lockdown guidelines will be implemented," the CM said.

"We have to be on alert about those visiting from abroad, those coming here by trains. Conduct tests for those coming to Hyderabad by flights. If they test positive for the virus send them to the hospitals for quarantine.

"Otherwise put them in-home quarantine. For those reaching Hyderabad by air to go to other states, put them in special buses and send them to their respective states from the Airport itself. Conduct tests on the migrant labour reaching here by trains. Send people from other states, to their respective states," the chief minister instructed.

"Though the economic situation is not good due to the lockdown, we are ensuring the funds are not a problem to take up sanitation works and other emergency works in urban and rural areas. We are releasing the monthly funds to be released to urban and rural areas. We have so far released for the month of February, March, April and May. We have instructed the finance department to release funds for the month of June," the chief minister said.

The chief minister also instructed officials to conduct Haritha Haram programme all over the State from June 20.