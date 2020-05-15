Coronavirus in India: More young people affected by COVID-19, says Rajasthan data

Health experts have warned that the elderly and young children may be more susceptible to the COVID-19 virus, but data from Rajasthan appears to indicate something slightly different. Records show that almost half of the COVID-19 cases are from the age group of 21 to 40 and almost two third of the cases fall in the age group 21 to 50 years. As the same time, the elderly between 61 to 90 years make up less than a tenth of those tested positive.
As per the data released by the State Medical and Health Department, 45.5% of those infected by the novel coronavirus are in the age group of 21 to 40 years. 13.5% of those infected are in the age group of 41 to 50 years. At the same time, the percentage of infected persons between 81 to 90 years of age are 0.7%.
2.2% of the infected people are between the ages 71 to 80 years, while 6.2% are aged between 61 to 70 years and 10.6% between 51 to 60 years.
Accordingly, less than 10% of COVID-19 cases are from the supposedly vulnerable age group of 61 to 90 years. Similarly, 0.4% of those who tested positive are below one year and 6% are from the age group of 1 to 10 years.
The date further shows that men are more vulnerable to the infection. Percentage of affected males in the age group 21 to 70 years ranges between 61 to 67%, while the percentage of affected women is between 32 to 38% in the same age group. Out of those, from among the people between the ages of 71 to 80 years who tested positive, 80% are male and 20% are female.
A total of 154 people tested positive in Rajasthan on Friday. As per the 2.00 pm report, 48 are from Kota, 38 from Udaipur, 13 from Pali, 12 from Jodhpur, 11 from Jaipur, five from Jalore, three each from Rajsamand and Sikar, two each from Ajmer, Churu and Jaisalmer and one each from Baran, Barmer, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu and Karauli. This takes the total number of positives in the state 4,576. Out of these, 313 are migrants.
Apart from this 6 BSF personnel also tested positive taking the cumulative number of positives to 4,688.
Presently there are 1,886 active positive cases in Rajasthan. In total 2,677 people have recovered and 2,403 have been discharged. The total number of deaths in the state stands at 125.