Coronavirus in India: More young people affected by COVID-19, says Rajasthan data

Health experts have warned that the elderly and young children may be more susceptible to the COVID-19 virus, but data from Rajasthan appears to indicate something slightly different. Records show that almost half of the COVID-19 cases are from the age group of 21 to 40 and almost two third of the cases fall in the age group 21 to 50 years. As the same time, the elderly between 61 to 90 years make up less than a tenth of those tested positive.

As per the data released by the State Medical and Health Department, 45.5% of those infected by the novel coronavirus are in the age group of 21 to 40 years. 13.5% of those infected are in the age group of 41 to 50 years. At the same time, the percentage of infected persons between 81 to 90 years of age are 0.7%.

2.2% of the infected people are between the ages 71 to 80 years, while 6.2% are aged between 61 to 70 years and 10.6% between 51 to 60 years.