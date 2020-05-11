COVID-19 lockdown: Cops jostle at UP-Rajasthan border over movement of migrant workers

Mathura: Two sub-inspectors were injured as UP and Rajasthan policemen jostled over the homeward journey of migrant workers at the Mathura border on Sunday, officials said.

Migrant workers, allegedly aided by the Rajasthan policemen, were trying to enter Uttar Pradesh without registering with the authorities concerned, they said. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, the workers tried to enter UP through Jajampatti border under Magorra police station limits allegedly with the support of Rajasthan police personnel and two UP sub-inspectors got injured while trying to control the situation, said Mathura SSP Gaurav Grover.