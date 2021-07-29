'Excellent!': PM Modi shares video of 3,000 blackbucks crossing road in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a video where thousands of blackbucks were seen crossing a road at a national park in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district.

The video of the blackbucks crossing was originally tweeted by the Gujarat Department of Information and retweeted by the Prime Minister.

According to the Gujarat Department of Information, over 3,000 blackbucks were seen crossing the road at Bhavnagar's Blackbuck National Park.

PM Modi retweeted the video and described the rare sighting as “excellent!”