'Excellent!': PM Modi shares video of 3,000 blackbucks crossing road in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a video where thousands of blackbucks were seen crossing a road at a national park in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district.
The video of the blackbucks crossing was originally tweeted by the Gujarat Department of Information and retweeted by the Prime Minister.
According to the Gujarat Department of Information, over 3,000 blackbucks were seen crossing the road at Bhavnagar's Blackbuck National Park.
PM Modi retweeted the video and described the rare sighting as “excellent!”
According to reports, blackbucks are protected animals and their hunting is prohibited under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. The Bhavnagar's Velavadar National Park, an hour's drive north of Bhavnagar, is famous for its blackbuck population. The sanctuary is spread over an area of 34 square kilometer. Other than the blackbucks, the park is also inhabited by a sizeable number of birds and other animal species.
The video garnered many views and over 28,000 likes from netizens, who were mesmerised by the rare sighting.
