Ex-Prez Mukherjee on ventilator, never missed to hoist tricolour

The condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee (84) remained unchanged on Saturday. He continued to be on ventilator support, doctors attending on him said. They said his vital and clinical parameters are stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists. The former president was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Monday and was operated upon for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

“The condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged. He continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored," the hospital said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mukherjee's office posted pictures of the former president unfurling the national flag on Independence Day in the past. His daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee also tweeted pictures of Mukherjee unfurling the national flag in the past. “In his childhood, my dad and my uncle would hoist the National Flag at our ancestral home. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist the tricolour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last year's celebration at home. I'm sure he'll do the same next year. Jai Hind," she tweeted.