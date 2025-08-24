 Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Under House Arrest Over Land Acquisition Protest Ahead Of Protest Against Proposed Land Acquisition For RIMS-2
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEx-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Under House Arrest Over Land Acquisition Protest Ahead Of Protest Against Proposed Land Acquisition For RIMS-2

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Under House Arrest Over Land Acquisition Protest Ahead Of Protest Against Proposed Land Acquisition For RIMS-2

The arrest relates to Soren's planned attendance at a ploughing ceremony in Nagri concerning the contentious RIMS-2 land dispute. Thousands of supporters were expected to gather for the event, prompting authorities to restrict his movement.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
article-image

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Champai Soren has been placed under house arrest at his Ranchi residence, preventing his participation in a farmers' land rights demonstration.

Soren announced the detention himself via social media on Sunday, stating, "The Jharkhand government has placed me under house arrest since this morning to prevent me from raising the voice of tribal and indigenous farmers of Nagri."

The arrest relates to Soren's planned attendance at a ploughing ceremony in Nagri concerning the contentious RIMS-2 land dispute. Thousands of supporters were expected to gather for the event, prompting authorities to restrict his movement.

The BJP has condemned the action as authoritarian overreach. In a statement on X, Jharkhand BJP declared: "Preventing former Chief Minister Champai Soren from participating in a programme to protect tribal and indigenous people's agricultural land by placing him under house arrest is outright dictatorship and reflects the state government's oppressive mentality."

FPJ Shorts
'Enjoy Your Second Innings!': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After Retirement Announcement
'Enjoy Your Second Innings!': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After Retirement Announcement
'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant
'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Tamil Nadu's Flagship CM Breakfast Scheme Scales Up, Over 20 Lakh Students To Benefit
Tamil Nadu's Flagship CM Breakfast Scheme Scales Up, Over 20 Lakh Students To Benefit
Ganesh Chaturthi Guide 2025: Famous Ganpati Pandals To Visit In Navi Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi Guide 2025: Famous Ganpati Pandals To Visit In Navi Mumbai

Reports indicate the detention order was issued by Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police. Police personnel have been deployed around the RIMS-2 land area as a precautionary measure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant

'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Video: Student Brutally Assaulted By 3 Men In UP's Hathras; FIR Registered

Video: Student Brutally Assaulted By 3 Men In UP's Hathras; FIR Registered

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Expresses Concern On Ranil Wickremesinghe's Arrest, Calls On Colombo To...

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Expresses Concern On Ranil Wickremesinghe's Arrest, Calls On Colombo To...

Sambhal Temple-Mosque Dispute: Supreme Court Bench To Resume Hearing On August 25

Sambhal Temple-Mosque Dispute: Supreme Court Bench To Resume Hearing On August 25

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Tharali Cloudburst-Hit Chamoli, Assures Full Relief Aid

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Tharali Cloudburst-Hit Chamoli, Assures Full Relief Aid