Ex-Congress leader PC Chacko to join NCP today, will campaign for LDF in Kerala

Former Kerala Congress leader PC Chacko has said that he will decide to join Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today. The leader who had been a part of the Congress for decades, quit the party last week following differences over seat allocation.

Chacko said that he will be meeting NCP Chief Sharad Pawar today. He said, "Whatever crisis party is facing, it needs to be discussed. I'm also meeting Sitaram Yechury and Ghulam Nabi Azad to discuss future course of action."

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and PC Chako shall be holding a joint press conference in Delhi today.

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Kerala, the leader wants to extend support to LDF. The NCP is allied with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala. A marginal player in Kerala, the NCP faced a crisis of sorts in the state last month month when its sole MLA, Mani C Kappan, quit the party and formed its own outfit. Thus Chacko is looking forward to join the party.